Temps take a jump up Friday, approach 70 on Saturday

Slight risk for severe storms Saturday evening
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:22 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will remain in place this evening and tonight with a few snowflakes possible through the early evening. 50s return

Friday with dry, mostly cloudy skies. Showers will be possible Friday night and then a few thunderstorms settle in for Saturday evening. There is

a “slight” risk for some isolated severe storms Saturday evening with highs into the 60s and low 70s. Sunday we’ll cool to the 40s with a chance

for more showers moving into the area Sunday night. Into Monday a Wintry mix is possible with highs cooling to the 30s to near 40 Monday.

TONIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOW: 25. WIND: E 5-10

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGH: 51°. WIND: SE 10-15/20+

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY. AFTERNOON AND EVENING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH: 71°.

