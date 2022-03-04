3 injured in Henry Co. multi-vehicle crash Friday

HENRY Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US 34 in Henry County Friday morning, according to Iowa State Patrol.

A 34-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man were airlifted to the Iowa City hospital, according to Iowa State Patrol. A 55-year-old man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

The Iowa State Patrol responded to the three-vehicle crash at about 1:26 a.m.

A 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 34-year-old woman was traveling the wrong way in a construction zone on US 34, according to the state patrol.

Iowa State Patrol said the Hyundai Elantra hit a 2008 Ford F350 head-on driven by a 55-year-old man.

The Hyundai Elantra then hit a 2007 Ram 1500 driven by the 75-year-old man and the 34-year-old woman was ejected from her car, Iowa State Patrol said.

Iowa State Patrol said the accident remains under investigation.

