40th CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race is back

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - This year marks the 40th annual St. Patrick’s Day Race in Downtown Davenport, supporting the many programs of CASI - The Center for Active Seniors. Laura Kopp, President and CEO of CASI says the race is the biggest fundraiser of the year, bringing in about $100,000 for programs available to Quad Cities seniors.

The race has been canceled three times since the start of the pandemic, making this year’s run even more exciting. “we’re excited and hope everyone comes down,” said Kopp.

CASI was the only non-profit organization in our area that completely shut down during the pandemic, said Kopp. She said that was out of precaution, “in Scott County, 96% of deaths from COVID were people over the age of 50. Providing group activities for seniors was not in the interest of anyone. We were closed for an entire year, we lost over 700,000 in earned revenue. Events like this are super critical to make sure we can be around another 50 years.”

Having events available once again is an important moment for seniors, says CASI volunteer Debbie Kopp, “socialization is so good for our health and our peace of mind to get back and discuss what our feelings are, what our life is about right now. To have that community is just amazing for us.”

“It makes so much difference in their world to know they have socialization and now they’re not alone. they felt so isolated and alone. We want them to feel they have friends and be out in the public and enjoy life as they should,” said CASI employee Brenda Steward.

You can still sign up for the race until 9:50 a.m. Saturday. Once the 5k is over, there will be an after-party and awards inside the Redstone Room at the River Music Experience. There will be live music and free beer.

Kopp says this is the coldest year on record!

CASI St. Patrick’s Day Race

When: Saturday, March 12th

9 a.m. - Tot Trot

9:30 a.m. - 1-mile Family Fun Run

10 a.m. - 5K Race

Where: Downtown Davenport on Main and 2nd Streets

CASI // 563-386-7477

