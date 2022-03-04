Critical need for blood donors due to bad weather

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kirby Winn, Manager of Public Relations at ImpactLife, joins PSL to talk about all things related to the life-saving services that blood donations support and how the service region’s supply has been drastically affected by winter weather events both north and south of the Quad Cities.

ImpactLife has an immediate need for additional donors to support the large region’s blood supply serving 125 hospitals. Red blood cell inventory for most blood types is at less than three-days, and lower still for type O red blood cells and platelets from all blood types.

While the weather outlook is now improving, winter storms caused blood drive cancellations for ImpactLife as recently as last week. With warmer temperatures on the way, the demand for blood remains strong.

To schedule appointments for donation, call (800) 747-5401, online at www.bloodcenter.org, or by using the blood center’s mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

ImpactLife (bloodcenter.org) / (800) 747-5401 / FACEBOOK

