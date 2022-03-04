First Alert Day from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday for strong storms

YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

***FIRST ALERT DAY SATURDAY FROM 5PM TO MIDNIGHT FOR STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS***

A few showers will be possible Friday night into early Saturday. Overnight temperatures will remain mild only dropping back to the 40s early, then

rising toward Saturday morning. Saturday will be windy and “warm” with highs near or above 70! A few thunderstorms settle in for early Saturday evening

and they won’t likely be that strong. There is a “slight” risk for a line of severe storms later Saturday evening with the potential for winds above

70 mph. Sunday we’ll cool to the 40s with a chance for more showers moving into the area Sunday night. These showers could mix with or change to snow into

Monday with highs cooling to the 30s to near 40.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE. LOW: 42. WIND: SE - 10/20

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY AND WINDY. SCT. SHOWERS EARLY WITH SHOWERS & T-STORMS IN THE EVENING. HIGH: 71°. WIND: S 10-20/30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO PARTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 46°.

Strong winds our biggest threat (kwqc)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on-air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

