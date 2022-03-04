New Bespoke Beauty and Body opens in the Village of East Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A new beauty spa has been unveiled in Davenport’s East Village. And it’s name describes the owner’s vision of how to provide service to her customers.

After all, the definition of the adjective bespoke is “made for a particular customer or user”.

Nasreen Khan, owner and aesthetician at Bespoke Beauty and Body, discusses her history in the QCA beauty industry including how this is her second venture. Khan is excited that her new business is located on the upper level of Five Star Salon because it both facilitates a collaborative relationship and is where she got her start.

Bespoke Beauty & Body provides customized aesthetic and relaxing spa treatments to our community. Our outside-in approach to skincare and wellness allows for your beauty to radiate from the inside-out. Khan is most interested in providing corrective and therapeutic services.

Watch the segment to learn about some of the beautiful professional products that are used at Bespoke. There is a lash special going on during the month of March.

Bespoke Beauty and Body / 1020 Mound St. / Davenport, IA 52803 / (563) 551-7722 / info@bespokebeautyandbody.com

✨MARCH SPECIAL✨ SWIPE ➡️ FOR PERFECTION $25 off full set of Xtreme Lash Xtensions and $15 off your first Relash... Posted by Bespoke Beauty & Body on Tuesday, March 1, 2022

