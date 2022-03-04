Advertisement

New Bettendorf Health Science program educates students to become Certified Nursing Assistants

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf High School students now have a new opportunity to explore health-related careers and gain valuable experience.

Back in January, the district unveiled the new Health Science Program classrooms and Certified Nursing Assistant Lab including four hands-on patient care stations that offer students a very realistic preparation for future employment in the health field.

Dr. Anna Roeder and Nurse Practitioner Roxanne Schmertmann discuss the structure of the coursework, the popularity of the program, and how dual credit can save them time and money in college. Additionally, becoming a CNA while in high school can be an avenue of steady income for young adults who need to earn money while attending college and beyond. A chance to get health career work experience and networking is also invaluable.

Most of the students have aspirations to be a CNA, EMT, doctor, or go into nursing. This gives them a chance to have their clinical hours immediately.

The curriculum includes a combination of lecture, demonstration, and lab time. Once students complete the Certified Nursing Assistant program, they can take the state certification exam. If the exam is passed, students can begin applying for jobs at local health facilities to fill gaps in the industry.

The program’s cost was covered by a grant from the Scott County Regional Authority, and a Perkins Grant supporting career and technical education programs.

