No workout routine? No problem! Finding other ways to stay active

No workout routine? No problem! Finding other ways to stay active
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Local fitness expert Anthony Peters with QuickHIT Fitness in Davenport stops by the show to provide tips and examples of how to stay active.

Part of the reason many people are not a big fan of regular exercise is that they are trying to stick to a program that just isn’t fun (for them). Treadmills and exercise bikes are not for everyone. And a major reminder of the segment is that you can get a very effective workout in JUST 20 MINUTES!

The interview features tips on what you can do this spring and summer to stay active like doing outdoor activities, playing group sports like pickleball, or getting a dog! Peters also demos how to do some warm up or cool down stretches that are good for the body.

QuickHIT Fitness / 1224 E 37th Street / Davenport, IA 52807 / (563) 293-1224

Tawnia had her first fitness assessment yesterday! Tawnia has been CRUSHING it the past 6 weeks! DOWN 10lbs IN 6 WEEKS!...

Posted by QuickHIT Fitness Labs on Monday, February 7, 2022

