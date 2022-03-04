Open for Business: Iron & Grain Coffee House - Silvis

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Quad Cities’ coffee house is adding another location, and it is now open for business.

Iron & Grain Coffee House held a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday for its newest location in Silvis, located at 1251 Avenue of the Cities.

“We actually came up to Silvis because it’s kind of a booming area. This area, it used to be a little bit quieter, and this neighborhood is really great. We love being up here. There’s not a lot of access up in this particular area to coffee, and that’s what we keep hearing from everybody. They were ready for some coffee up here,” said General Manager, Megan Hogg.

This is the third location for the coffee shop, with other locations in East Moline and Davenport.

The Silvis location is unique because it is the first drive-thru option for those looking for a quick boost.

“Our hopes would be to continue to just growing as a company and continue refining everything that we do and making everything we do better, and surviving all the craziness that keeps happening in the world. So, you know, just getting through. For me, it’s about providing a service to people that honestly they didn’t know they probably needed as much as they do. We have a lot of really good customers,” said Hogg.

The Davenport location opened in December 2021.

The original location in East Moline is temporarily closed for renovations. Hogg says they should be open again by the end of March.

Iron & Grain management has had to overcome many obstacles since opening in 2019.

“It was really crazy adapting to all the different challenges and all the supply chain issues and all that other crazy stuff. But somehow, someway with these employees and really good customers, we’ve been surviving and it’s been awesome. So, we’re still happy to still be here,” said Hogg.

The Silvis location is open weekdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and weekend 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

