Coroner identifies man killed in shooting near Moline elementary school

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline man is dead following a shooting near a Moline elementary school Friday morning.

According to the Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, Robert E. Rhone, 35, of Moline was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Around 8:01 a.m., Moline police received a call of gunfire at the intersection of 7th Street and 32nd Avenue across from Hamilton Elementary School.

Police said a 28-year-old Moline man was taken into custody at 8:07 am near 4th Street and 32nd Avenue. His name has not yet been released.

Police said the Initial investigation revealed that an argument ensued between the two men on the west side of 7th Street north of 32nd Avenue. The argument escalated into gunfire, according to police.

Police said the men did know each other and this is not a random shooting.

Police added the scene is secure and there is no current danger to the public, the school, or the residents in the neighborhood.

Police are continuing the investigation and are processing the scene and searching the area for any evidence.

Classes at the elementary school start at 7:55 a.m. Two school resource officers from other schools immediately went to Hamilton Elementary and were on scene inside the school in approximately five minutes from the time of the call to increase security at the school, according to police.

The officers have remained inside the school during the incident to work with school staff and provide ongoing security, police said.

According to police, the school remains on a soft lockdown, largely to keep children from being distracted from the large law enforcement presence across the street from the school.

“There was no threat to our students or staff, and the lockdown was merely precautionary,” the school district said in a media release. “Our primary goal is to keep our students and staff safe at all times.”

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and further updates will be disseminated.

Police said the name of the suspect is being withheld until more investigation is conducted and charges have been reviewed by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney.

Police ask anyone with information about either incident to contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also has a smartphone app, P3 tips for use on both Apple and Android devices.

