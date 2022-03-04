Reverse job fair looks to hire Steamwheelers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Around 15 players spoke to more than 20 employers at Iowa Works’ first reverse job fair.

The fair is an opportunity for the players to build a stable home in the Quad Cities, and look towards their future career.

“We come here because we love the game,” said Jamal Paxton of the Quad City Steamwheelers. “Just playing the sport sometimes doesn’t pay enough and getting a job is what helped me get over that.”

The Steamwheelers squad took a short break from their love of the game, and training camp, to introduce themselves to potential employers. Paxton has been playing arena football for three years, and knows how important connections can be for a young athlete.

“It’s always just great to network, period,” said Paxton. “Even if you don’t get a job, to network and talk to people in meetings, that is always great.”

For some of the team, like Monmouth College graduate Joe Krall, the job fair is an opportunity to put down roots in an area that they know well.

“It feels like I’m coming back home because I’ve made so many friends up here my prior years,” said Krall. “Just being you know, get an opportunity to you know, possibly start or keep my life here.”

The fair was planned through a partnership between the Steamwheelers’ head coach and Iowa Works.

“Some of these, you know, employers, these job opportunities that are coming in talking to the guys, it just works out best because now they’re they’re thinking about: ‘Oh, well, I can have a job, I can do this.’,” said Head Coach Cory Ross. “And now they’re building their resume.”

The reverse career fair also fits well into the schedule of a team preparing for their first season game.

“They’re pretty busy once they get here,” said Jamie McLaughlin, Business Service Consultant for Iowa Works. “And they do the training camp and the practices and all the meetings. So they don’t have a lot of time to search, if they’re not familiar with the Quad Cities area. So it was important that we connect them to our area and opportunities.”

For each player, there are plenty of opportunities to get excited about.

“I really, like, had never though about teaching,” said Paxton. “But the way they say it, it’s pretty cool doing it.”

“The steel working is really cool, the warehousing,” said Krall. “I like to be on my feet and just moving around. I think that’s how time moves faster for me.”

Employees at Iowa Works say the players walked away with a lot of business cards, phone numbers, and potential meetings to follow-up on. This was the first ever reverse job fair the Steamwheelers have done, and based on the coach and player feedback, they hope it isn’t the last.

The Steamwheelers are preparing for the season, even as they hunt for a job. Their first home game is against the Iowa Barnstormers on Friday, March 18th at the Tax Slayer Center. You can find their full season schedule here.

Below is a list of all the companies that took part in the fair:

Rock Island-Milan School District

HNI Corporation

TBK Bank Sports Complex & Level II Fitness

Moline-Coal Valley School District

Genesis Health System

Uniparts Olson Inc.

Arconic

Electronic Engineering

Norfolk Iron and Metal

Ballys Quad Cities

Hy-Vee Inc.

Eckhart

Durham School Services

Family Resources Inc.

Republic

Team Staffing Solutions, Inc.

Elliott Aviation

Aerotek

Wireless Central-U.S. Cellular

StaffNow

Pleasant Valley Community School District

Arrowhead

