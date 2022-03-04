QUAD CITIES, IA/Ill. (KWQC) - This week is Severe Weather Preparedness Week in Illinois. (Iowa’s is March 21-25)It’s a time before peak severe weather season to raise awareness of severe weather hazards.

Damaging wind, hail, tornadoes. Severe can happen any time of day, any day of the year in eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois, but the most common time is during the spring and summer months.

Now is the time to prepare your family for when severe weather strikes.

If you’re at home, put as many walls between you and the outdoors as possible. A hallway, closet, or bathroom without windows are a safer place to be. Whether it’s a severe thunderstorm or tornado, the safest place to be is under ground, in the basement.

Be sure to take something to protect your head from potential flying debris. If you are on the road and run into severe weather, it’s important you find the nearest shelter. Because a tornado’s direction can change in an instant, you don’t want to try to outrun a tornado.

Sheltering under an overpass is also dangerous, as the winds can speed up, leading to flying debris that could cause injury or death. You also want to have multiple ways to receive important severe weather alerts.

NOAA weather radio, television, radio, cell phone apps, social media and outdoor warning sirens are great ways to alert you of incoming severe weather. However, at nighttime the best way to stay alert is to have a NOAA weather radio.

Outdoor warning sirens are only meant to alert you if you are outside. You aren’t supposed to hear them inside your home.

Whether a thunderstorm is severe or not, lightning is a big danger. Lightning kills an average of 43 people each year. 80% of those killed are male, and 20% are female. Bottom line, whether it’s a run of the mill thunderstorm or severe weather, inside is the best place to be.

As always, when severe weather is affecting any part of the viewing area, KWQC-TV6 will be on the air tracking the dangerous storms.

You can also download the TV6 News App or QC Weather App for the latest weather information.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.