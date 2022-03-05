Antiques from all over the world at QCCA Expo

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Antique fans can get a thrill this weekend by heading to the QCCA Expo in Rock Island for a spring antique spectacular.

At the expo there will be vendors from all over the world selling items that include furniture, art, pottery, toys, jewelry, and more.

Saturday hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. an Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The price of admission to the show is $8.

