Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death from Friday afternoon. Officials say 47-year-old Virgil Polkinghorn Jr. was found unresponsive in his jail cell Friday around 5:55 p.m.

In an attempt to resuscitate Polkinghorn Jr., jail deputies and a nurse performed CPR and used a portable defibrillator. The Dubuque Fire Department Ambulance Service also responded and helped provide emergency medical care. Polkinghorn was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say a routine check had been done on Polkinghorn at 5:30 p.m. that Friday, where he was being held in an individual cell and had been incarcerated since Jan. 5th. Polkinghorn was being held on a $1,000 cash bond for a misdemeanor assault charge.

An autopsy will be performed in Ankeny to determine the manner and cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.

