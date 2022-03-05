Advertisement

Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office investigating inmate death

Officials say 47-year-old Virgil Polkinghorn Jr. was found unresponsive in his jail cell Friday...
Officials say 47-year-old Virgil Polkinghorn Jr. was found unresponsive in his jail cell Friday around 5:55 p.m.(MGN)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate’s death from Friday afternoon. Officials say 47-year-old Virgil Polkinghorn Jr. was found unresponsive in his jail cell Friday around 5:55 p.m.

In an attempt to resuscitate Polkinghorn Jr., jail deputies and a nurse performed CPR and used a portable defibrillator. The Dubuque Fire Department Ambulance Service also responded and helped provide emergency medical care. Polkinghorn was then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say a routine check had been done on Polkinghorn at 5:30 p.m. that Friday, where he was being held in an individual cell and had been incarcerated since Jan. 5th. Polkinghorn was being held on a $1,000 cash bond for a misdemeanor assault charge.

An autopsy will be performed in Ankeny to determine the manner and cause of death.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department is currently investigating an incident at Seventh Street and 32nd...
Man facing murder charge in fatal shooting near Moline elementary school
Tornado watch
FIRST ALERT DAY until midnight Saturday for strong/severe storms
The Moline Police Department is currently investigating an incident at Seventh Street and 32nd...
Parent, children saw Moline shooting victim collapse on way to school
Davenport Police, Fire and EMS responded just after 2:30 p.m. to 1010 East Kimberly Road for a...
1 injured in motorcycle crash in Davenport
A new Iowa bill prohibits transgender females from playing on girls and women's school sports...
‘It’s really sad;’ Quad Cities group on Iowa bill banning transgender females from girls sports

Latest News

Crawford Brew Works announces new partnerships.
Brews for a cause: Crawford Brew Works teams up non-profits
Tornado watch
FIRST ALERT DAY until midnight Saturday for strong/severe storms
Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead
Geneseo Artwalk is looking for participating artists for event on April 30
Local artists invited to apply for Geneseo Artwalk set for April 30