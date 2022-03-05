Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY from 5 PM until Midnight for Strong Storms

Turning colder behind this system with rain to snow Sunday night into Monday
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY from 5 PM until midnight for strong storms***

The QCA is under a slight risk for severe storms today. The second round of storms is what we will be watching for all types of severe weather. This will be a line along a cold front and the highest threats will be strong winds reaching 60-70 mph in these storms. There will also be a threat for large hail and an isolated tornado. This line will approach western counties closer to 8-9 PM and exit the area before midnight. After these storms, gusty westerly winds will be present. A Wind Advisory will be in effect tonight until 6 AM tomorrow because these winds outside of storms could gust up to 45 mph. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and keep electronics charged tonight. There will be a wintry mix and snow chance late Sunday.

TONIGHT: Storms moving east, windy. Low: 34°. Wind: W 20-30+ mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy, mild. High: 46°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Wintry mix/snow moves in. Low: 31°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Strong to severe storms possible 5 PM until Midnight
Main Threats: Large Hail and damaging winds.
