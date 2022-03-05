FIRST ALERT DAY from 5 PM until Midnight for Strong Storms

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- After a quiet start this morning, look for some active weather developing late this afternoon into this evening, with showers and thunderstorms likely. Near record highs should range from the 60′s to the lower 70′s. There is a marginal to slight risk that some of these storms could become strong to severe, producing gusty winds and hail. Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through the evening. Make sure you have several outlets to receive warnings during this period. Storms clear out overnight, followed by cool sunshine for Sunday. Expect more rain Sunday night, possibly becoming mixed with, then changing to snow into Monday.

Strong to severe storms possible 5 PM until Midnight (KWQC)

TODAY: Partly sunny, windy and unseasonably warm with showers and a few thunderstorms by late this afternoon. High: 71°. Wind: S 10-20+ mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Some storms possible strong to severe. Windy. Low: 36°. Wind: S 15-30+ mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. High: 46°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

