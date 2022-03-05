Advertisement

Former Mallards President and GM Howard Cornfield honored at Mallards reunion charity game

By Joey Donia
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Under the leadership of Howard Cornfield, the Quad City Mallards won three championships from 1997-2001. Friday night Cornfield was honored with a banner unveiling from the rafters in the Tax Slayer Center. Before the Malards reunion game against the Flint Generals for charity, Cornfield spoke with Joey Donia about the reunion.

