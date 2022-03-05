Get in the St. Patty’s Day spirit with the Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - The Buffalo Volunteer Fire Department will be having its 49th annual St. Patrick’s Day dance on Saturday night.

The event will last from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Buffalo Community Center on Clark Street.

Those interested in going will pay two dollars at the door.

Guests will be able to participate in free drawings for door prizes.

