Local artists invited to apply for Geneseo Artwalk set for April 30

GENESEO, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2022 Geneseo Artwalk will take place Sat., April 30 in Geneseo, Ill. Following the success of the 2021 outing, this year’s event will once again be a downtown springtime festival.

Zack Sullivan, Executive Director of the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, joins QCL to describe the scope of the event while putting out a call to regional artists that might be interested in setting up a participating booth. There is no application fee and this is a juried event. Sullivan also shows off some of the submitted works that will be displayed.

Downtown businesses in Geneseo host art performances in stores while artists will be set up on State Street. Original works and live art demonstrations such as painting, sculpting, wood-working and more will be featured.

Live music, interactive exhibits and food trucks will also be a part of the fun.

Area artists are invited to apply by contacting the Geneseo Chamber at 309-944-2686 or at geneseo@geneseo.org. An online application and more information is also available at the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce website: https://www.geneseo.org/2022-geneseo-artwalk.

