Advertisement

LoPiez & Mississippi River Distilling selling vodka for Ukraine

LoPiez and Mississippi River Distilling Company are teaming up with a fundraiser “Vodka for Ukraine” through the weekend.
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities is coming together for Ukraine with a fundraiser for refugees still in Europe and some here. LoPiez and Mississippi River Distilling Company are teaming up with a fundraiser “Vodka for Ukraine” through the weekend. When you buy a vodka drink at either location, one dollar from each beverage will go to Rescue.org and World Relief, organizations that help refugees internationally and right here in the Quad Cities.

“If you’re going to be behind a cause, be about it. If you want to help raise money, that’s a greater impact than anything else I’ve seen so far,” said Broc Nelson, general manager of LoPiez. He continued, “I thought, why don’t we take our local vodka and try to push that and raise money through those sales to help people being displaced by the war in Ukraine?”

Ryan Burchett, owner of the Mississippi River Distilling Company knew he could help the cause. “I hope it might in some small way help a refugee in our community feel seen, feel welcomed,” he said. “We’re not going to make millions of dollars for refugees in Ukraine but maybe we have someone stop by food or drink and have a conversation while having a piece of pizza and say ‘hey maybe there is something I can do.’”

River Pilot Vodka is made from corn about 5 miles west of Leclaire, helping to push local instead of Russian-made vodka.

“I think our hearts are broken as we watch this unfold on tv and we feel so far away from it. So, let’s draw it a little closer, open our eyes and see if there’s anything we can do like buy a cocktail to donate a dollar or maybe there’s something more you can do in your own backyard too,” said Burchett.

I think our hearts are broken as we watch this unfold on tv and we feel so far away from it, so let’s draw it a little closer, open our eyes and see if there’s anything we can do like by a cocktail to donate a dollar or maybe there’s something more you can do in your own backyard too.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Moline Police Department is currently investigating an incident at Seventh Street and 32nd...
Man facing murder charge in fatal shooting near Moline elementary school
Taylor Schabusiness
Woman accused of gruesome murder had interest in Jeffrey Dahmer, journalist says
A woman and more than a dozen animals were found dead at a home on Seymour Road in Gaines...
12 ponies, 1 dog found dead from starvation after owner’s death goes unnoticed
Image courtesy of MGN.
Police identify 2 killed in I-74 car crash
Police in the Des Moines suburb of Clive say five juveniles face hate crime charges after using...
5 Iowa juveniles to face hate crime charges after sleepover

Latest News

Present and former employees of World Relief Quad Cities, who were once refugees themselves,...
World Relief employees speak on refugee experience
All net proceeds from the game and signed jersey auction will go to the breast cancer...
QC Mallards take on Flint Generals, raise money for breast cancer prevention and detection program
Present and former employees of World Relief Quad Cities, who were once refugees themselves,...
World Relief reacts to a million refugees fleeing Ukraine
All net proceeds from the game and signed jersey auction will go to the breast cancer...
QC Mallards take on Flint Generals, raise money for breast cancer prevention and detection program