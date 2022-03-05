LoPiez & Mississippi River Distilling selling vodka for Ukraine

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities is coming together for Ukraine with a fundraiser for refugees still in Europe and some here. LoPiez and Mississippi River Distilling Company are teaming up with a fundraiser “Vodka for Ukraine” through the weekend. When you buy a vodka drink at either location, one dollar from each beverage will go to Rescue.org and World Relief, organizations that help refugees internationally and right here in the Quad Cities.

“If you’re going to be behind a cause, be about it. If you want to help raise money, that’s a greater impact than anything else I’ve seen so far,” said Broc Nelson, general manager of LoPiez. He continued, “I thought, why don’t we take our local vodka and try to push that and raise money through those sales to help people being displaced by the war in Ukraine?”

Ryan Burchett, owner of the Mississippi River Distilling Company knew he could help the cause. “I hope it might in some small way help a refugee in our community feel seen, feel welcomed,” he said. “We’re not going to make millions of dollars for refugees in Ukraine but maybe we have someone stop by food or drink and have a conversation while having a piece of pizza and say ‘hey maybe there is something I can do.’”

River Pilot Vodka is made from corn about 5 miles west of Leclaire, helping to push local instead of Russian-made vodka.

“I think our hearts are broken as we watch this unfold on tv and we feel so far away from it. So, let’s draw it a little closer, open our eyes and see if there’s anything we can do like buy a cocktail to donate a dollar or maybe there’s something more you can do in your own backyard too,” said Burchett.

