Open for Business: The Sound Conservatory

A new place for professional music lessons for adults and children
By Kyle Kiel
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) - There is a new place for professional music lessons for adults and children in the Quad Cities.

The Sound Conservatory is now open for business in downtown Rock Island.

The new studio offers music lessons with voice and various instruments such as guitar, violin and piano.

There are five different studios featuring professional music lessons. Music accessories are also available for purchase.

“When we saw what was happening in Rock Island with the whole revitalization program, we absolutely love how everything is set up here. We wanted to be part of the revitalization. And I also always wanted to open a music school. For me I thought this was a perfect opportunity. It’s time for me to open up a music school and help bring more foot traffic to the downtown Rock Island area,” said Andrzej Kozlowski, owner & director of The Sound Conservatory.

Kozlowski says he hopes to set up a community concert series in the future to offer concerts on a smaller scale.

