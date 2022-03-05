Parent, children saw Moline shooting victim collapse on way to school

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - One person is dead and another in custody following a shooting that occurred near a Moline elementary school Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a shots fired call around 8:01 a.m. in the 3000 block of 32nd Avenue, which is right across the street from Hamilton Elementary School.

On the scene, they found Robert Rhone, 35, with life-threatening injuries. The shooting suspect, 29-year-old Antwon Hayes, was found a few blocks away.

Rhone later died of his injuries in a local hospital.

“There appears to have been some sort of an argument between two male individuals,” said Darren Gault, the chief of the Moline Police Department, “I do know the two individuals know each other and they have known each other for some time.”

While there was no threat to the school, due to its proximity Hamilton Elementary was immediately put on a lockdown, with two deputies stationed outside per training and safety protocol.

Tony Tapia, a parent, said he was dropping his kids off then they saw Rhone collapse at the scene.

“I saw [Rhone] laying there, and so my kids and I said a little prayer as we went by thinking, ‘man somebody must’ve fell and got hurt,’” said Tapia, “Once I found out it was a shooting victim, I mean, that was really concerning. I mean, it happened right at the crosswalk.”

No children or staff, however, were harmed and school continued.

“They did a great job at the school and no learning was disrupted,” said Gault.

In an email, the school district told TV6 that parents were informed of the incident shortly after through school to the parent notification portal called Skylert.

They also confirmed the incident was unrelated to the school, and that class began at 7:55 a.m. just minutes before the shooting.

Police say Hayes was arrested soon after the incident and say the public is safe.

Hayes was charged with first-degree murder and is currently in Rock Island County Jail.

