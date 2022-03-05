Advertisement

Quad Cities Regional Auto Show underway through Sunday at Bend XPO

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -New cars, trucks and SUVs are on display at the Bend XPO in East Moline for the 2022 Quad City Regional Auto Show.

Kyle Kiel gave us an early look at what automobile enthusiasts can expect to see and experience through March 6. One of the free amenities was demonstrated---a chance to sit inside the complimentary Toyota NASCAR simulator.

Show hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Bend, 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline, is a brand new location for the annual show.

Family Day is Sunday, March 6 featuring:

  • Petting zoo
  • Kids race track
  • Coloring contest with prizes
  • Airbrush tattoos
  • Balloon artists
  • Cookies and milk

Ticket prices are $10 for adults 13 and over, senior citizens 62 and over are $5 and children 12 and under are free (when accompanied by a paying adult).

