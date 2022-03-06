Advertisement

Bettendorf man arrested for stolen vehicle, firearm

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf police arrested and charged a man with theft and possession of a firearm Saturday evening after attempting to flee officers in a stolen car.

According to the criminal complaint, 18 year old Edward Jarrett Jr. was sitting in the driver’s seat of a stolen car parked in a lot in the 700 block of Hillside Drive.

When he saw squad card coming towards him, police say he attempted to flee, driving recklessly through the backyards of homes on the 2700 block of Hawthorne Drive.

The complaint says Jarrett Jr. then attempted to flee on foot after striking three parked cars, disabling his vehicle.

Police say they caught up to him a few blocks away in the 2600 block of Crestview Drive.

Jarrett Jr., who had no license, was found to have a warrant out for his arrest on a violation of a no contact order.

Officers say they found a firearm in the driver’s seat where Jarrett Jr. was sitting.

He is being charged with 1st degree theft, Felon in control of a firearm, possession of marijuana, eluding, driving recklessly, driving without a license, striking an unattended vehicle, violation of a no contact order, and interference.

He is currently in Scott County Jail.

Maquoketa School Board announces superintendent candidates
