Brews for a cause: Crawford Brew Works teams up non-profits

Crawford Brew Works announces new partnerships.
By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A Quad Cities brewery is teaming up with non-profits over a pint of beer.

Crawford Brew Works announced five new partners for its Crawford Culture of Care initiative. In its first six months, it raised over $60,000 for partners.

General Manager Tom Taylor said the program was created out of the care the QC showed during the beginning of the pandemic. Like many breweries and bars, Crawford relyed on to-go sales to get by.

“With everything that we felt and the care that people showed us, we need to make sure that we’re doubling down on that and giving it back to the community,” Taylor said.

For two month periods, Crawford will partner with a different non-profit hosting events and have organizers guest bartend on select nights.

Taylor said beer is a great vehicle for charity.

“[A bar, is] a meeting space, event space, it’s a place to celebrate, it’s a place to mourn,” Taylor said. “You can do all those things over a glass or pint of beer with somebody.”

First on the list of partners is The Mississippi Valley Blues Society. Fundraising chair Bob Clevenstine said it just made sense to partner with Crawford.

“Beer is, kind of like the universal solvent,” Clevenstine said. “It goes great with a lot of things, notably music. And so it was just a natural fit.”

Throughout the partnership, a select beer on tap will provide $1 donations to the organization, even when there are no events are happening.

Clevenstine said blues is a central part of American history, and through the partnership, they’ll be able to fund their educational programs.

“It’s just one of those things that sometimes American cultural heritage gets sort of lost in the ... snowstorm of media these days,” Clevenstine said. “We’re just trying to ... keep it out in front.”

Crawford’s Culture of Care will also partner with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue Shelter, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, QC Marathon’s “Shoes for Kids” and Quad City Bicycle Club’s “Bikes for Tykes,” this year.

