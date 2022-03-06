Advertisement

Bush Construction holds ‘Build Like a Girl’ Workshop

A group of 16 girl scouts between sixth and 12th grade took part in Bush Construction’s “Build Like a Girl” workshop Saturday.
By Evan Denton
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Sunday marks the beginning of Women in Construction Week. In honor of the week, Bush Construction, a local construction, design, and development firm, is helping to inspire young girls to explore the construction industry as a career path.

“What we want to do is reach people and let them know construction is cool, and that girls can do it too,” said Stephanie Hintermeister, a project coordinator at Bush Construction.

A group of 16 girl scouts between sixth and 12th grade took part in Bush Construction’s “Build Like a Girl” workshop Saturday. Bush Construction estimates that approximately 10% of the construction workforce is women.

“I think by having this workshop and showing the younger girls, the younger generation, that they can use the tools, equipment, and be able to build things, maybe that will help to get them interested in the trades and get them out in the field,” Hintermeister said.

Claire Kuster said she learned a lot about construction from the workshop.

“If you want to do construction, you guys should know that these older people are actually nice and very kind,” Kuster said. “They will be glad to help you. Reading blueprints are hard. My favorite part was meeting all the people and making the birdhouses.”

Stephanie Hintermeister hopes the workshop helped each girl’s self-confidence.

“Confidence in knowing that they can build things with their hands, and they can use these tools and that they can do anything anyone else can do,” Hintermeister said.

All of the girl scouts who participated will receive a woodworking badge.

“A very fulfilling experience I think for all of us,” Hintermeister said.

The workshop was scheduled to be four hours long, but all of the girls finished in just over two hours. Hintermeister said Bush Construction will continue to hold the workshop every year.

