Cooler Temperatures For Your Sunday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Mother Nature certainly brought out the fireworks last night, but conditions will be a lot quieter for your Sunday. We’ll see scattered clouds and sunshine across the region, with colder highs in the lower to middle 40′s. Rain re-enters the weather picture tonight, possibly becoming mixed with, then changing to snow through Monday morning. We may see some minor accumulations, ranging from 1″ to as much as 3″ before the system exits during the day. Temperatures will remain in the 40′s through the rest of the week, with a wintry mix Thursday night, followed by a chance for snow and 20′s Friday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 46°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain developing this evening, becoming mixed with freezing rain then changing to snow overnight. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance for light snow. High: 37°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

