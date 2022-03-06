Advertisement

Cooler Temperatures For Your Sunday

Accumulating Snow Possible Overnight Into Monday
Colder air settles into the region today, followed by rain and snow changing to all snow this evening.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Mother Nature certainly brought out the fireworks last night, but conditions will be a lot quieter for your Sunday. We’ll see scattered clouds and sunshine across the region, with colder highs in the lower to middle 40′s. Rain re-enters the weather picture tonight, possibly becoming mixed with, then changing to snow through Monday morning. We may see some minor accumulations, ranging from 1″ to as much as 3″ before the system exits during the day. Temperatures will remain in the 40′s through the rest of the week, with a wintry mix Thursday night, followed by a chance for snow and 20′s Friday.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High: 46°. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain developing this evening, becoming mixed with freezing rain then changing to snow overnight. Low: 30°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with a chance for light snow. High: 37°. Wind: NW 10-15 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead
Tornado watch
FIRST ALERT DAY until midnight Saturday for strong/severe storms
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Over 13,000 without power after line causes grassfire
Power outages reported throughout Quad Cities
The Moline Police Department is currently investigating an incident at Seventh Street and 32nd...
Parent, children saw Moline shooting victim collapse on way to school

Latest News

Colder air settles into the region today, followed by rain and snow changing to all snow this...
Your First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT DAY: A few storms north this morning, then strong, possibly severe storms this...
Storms end, windy conditions tonight
Tornado watch
FAD Update PM
Tornado watch
FIRST ALERT DAY until midnight Saturday for strong/severe storms