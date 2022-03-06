Advertisement

Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead

Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Damage has been reported in parts of central Iowa as severe weather moved across the state Saturday.

In central Iowa, damage has been reported in the communities of Winterset and Norwalk. Officials said a confirmed tornado caused damage as it moved south of the Des Moines-area.

Officials say search and rescue operations are underway in Winterset this evening. Emergency management officials indicate that at least two people have been confirmed dead in Madison County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Damaged home in Pleasant Hill(COURTESY KCCI)
Storm damage in Winterset (COURTESY: KCCI)
Tornado in Norwalk (COURTESY:KCCI)
Hail in Des Moines (COURTESY:KCCI)
Storm Damage in Winterset (COURTESY: KCCI)
Storm Damage in Norwalk (COURTESY: KCCI)
Tornado in Winterset (COURTESY: KCCI)
