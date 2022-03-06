Advertisement

***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 PM This evening until 9 AM Monday for accumulating snow***

A Messy Morning Commute Possible Monday
Look for a brief period of light rain this evening, followed by a rain/snow mix changing to all snow during the overnight hours into early Monday.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) --A large storm system passing to our south will initially produce a brief period of light rain this evening, followed by a rain/snow mix changing to all snow during the overnight hours into early Monday. This snow will quickly overspread much of the region, making for some slippery roads and visibility issues, just in time for the morning commute. There is also a chance we could see some freezing rain or freezing drizzle mixed in with some of the snow during this period, mainly in the southern portions of the viewing area.. General accumulations should range from around 1″ to 3″, with upwards of 4″ in some of our northernmost counties. As winds begin to increase blowing and drifting snow could be a concern through mid morning.

Accumulations should generally range from 1" to 3", with amounts of 4" or more possible in some...
Accumulations should generally range from 1" to 3", with amounts of 4" or more possible in some of our northern counties.(KWQC)

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

