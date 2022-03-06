Advertisement

Galena falls just short of state title to end historic season

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (KWQC) - For three quarters, the Galena Pirates defense had number one ranked Brimfield off their game, but great shooting in the fourth quarter from the Indians kept Galena one point short of their first state title.

The Pirates held a 22-14 lead after three quarters, but Brimfield would score 18 points in the fourth, including the final one at the free throw line with two seconds left to top Galena 32-31.

Taylor Burcham had 15 points, leading all scorers in the game.

