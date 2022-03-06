Maquoketa School Board announces superintendent candidates

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - The Maquoketa Community School District Board of Education has selected three candidates for the vacant superintendent position.

Those candidates are Brett Abbotts, Tara Notz, and Mark Taylor.

Interviews are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 9th.

The board is expected to make a final decision by Friday, March 11th.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.