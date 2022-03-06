Advertisement

Maquoketa School Board announces superintendent candidates

By Darby Sparks
Published: Mar. 6, 2022
MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - The Maquoketa Community School District Board of Education has selected three candidates for the vacant superintendent position.

Those candidates are Brett Abbotts, Tara Notz, and Mark Taylor.

Interviews are scheduled to take place on Wednesday, March 9th.

The board is expected to make a final decision by Friday, March 11th.

