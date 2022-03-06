Advertisement

Official: 6 dead, 4 hurt as tornado moves through Iowa

A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, after a strong storm caused damage in areas of central Iowa.(Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Six people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said.

Emergency management officials in Madison County said six people died and four were injured when the tornado touch down in the area southwest of Des Moines at about 4:30 p.m. Among those killed were children and adults.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said 25 to 30 homes were badly damaged by the tornado.

“This is the worst anyone has seen in a very long time,” he said.

Officials didn’t identify those killed but said they were not all in the same location.

Thunderstorms that spawned tornadoes moved through much of Iowa from the afternoon until Saturday night with storms also causing damage in the Des Moines suburb of Norwalk, areas just east of Des Moines and other areas of eastern Iowa.

Officials reported a number of homes were damaged, roads were blocked by downed lines and tree branches were shredded by the strong winds. Photos tweeted on social media showed downed trees, debris and damaged roofs and vehicles. At one point, power outages affected about 10,000 in the Des Moines area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

