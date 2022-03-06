QC Auto Show wraps up at new location

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -After taking a year off due to the pandemic, the Quad City Regional Auto Show returned for its 28th year.

This year the Auto Show moved from Downtown Davenport to Bend XPO in East Moline.

Show Event Coordinator Susan Shrader said the move allowed them to display about 150 cars.

“The change has turned out to be really very good for us,” Shrader said. “[The] lighting is beautiful here. The move-in was easy. The greatest thing is we had good

Bend XPO opened last April. Director Brittany Haas said the space is excited to be a part of the up-and-coming “Bend” district.

“It was a seamless transition for us to bring them in here for the first time,” Haas said. “They were very professional and knew what they were looking for ... that made it fun to put it together and see it come to action over the last couple of months.”

Brandon Abrahamsen worked the show two years ago. he said the new location also brought more people

“The turnout, I think, is better than it was two years ago,” Abrahamsen said. “I’m more excited to see people out in the general public again.”

Cares were available to get in and test drive.

Shrader said small shows like this one are important for families since vendors just want to show off their products and not sell.

“We really want to make sure that people have an experience of freedom, Shrader said. “[Not] have any pressure to have to purchase anything.”

Haas said the new event center hopes to continue to attract events like the Auto Show.

“[To] bring a new area to the Quad Cities has really made an impact not only on East Moline and the Quad Cities, but really the region,” Haas said. “Bringing in events that draw that that economic activity in n our tourism category.”

The QC Auto Show wrapped up Sunday.

