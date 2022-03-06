Quad Citians showing support for Ukraine in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of about a dozen people stood on the corner of Elmore and 53rd street in Davenport Saturday afternoon to show their support for Ukraine.

Some group members wore shirts that said ‘I stand with Ukraine,’ and others held signs that said stop Russian aggression.

The group says they chose that location because of the high traffic volume and plan to be back at the same spot around 3 p.m. Sunday.

