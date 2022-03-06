Advertisement

Quad Citians showing support for Ukraine in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A group of about a dozen people stood on the corner of Elmore and 53rd street in Davenport Saturday afternoon to show their support for Ukraine.

Some group members wore shirts that said ‘I stand with Ukraine,’ and others held signs that said stop Russian aggression.

The group says they chose that location because of the high traffic volume and plan to be back at the same spot around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead
Tornado watch
FIRST ALERT DAY until midnight Saturday for strong/severe storms
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Over 13,000 without power after line causes grassfire
Power outages reported throughout Quad Cities
The Moline Police Department is currently investigating an incident at Seventh Street and 32nd...
Parent, children saw Moline shooting victim collapse on way to school

Latest News

Blue Grass Easter Egg Hunt
Blue Grass Theater and Community Church to host Easter Egg Hunt
Accumulating snow through the overnight hours could make for slippery roads and visibility...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday until 9 a.m. Monday for accumulating snow
Quad Citians showing support for Ukraine in Davenport
Quad Citians showing support for Ukraine in Davenport
QC Auto show wraps up
QC Auto Show wraps up at new location