Several QCA law enforcement offices without phone or internet
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dixon Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office have temporarily lost internet and phone services, according to Facebook posts.
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has also temporarily lost phone services as well. The departments thank the public for their patience as they restore the services.
If you need to reach either Dixon Police or Lee County Sheriff’s Office, officials ask that you call (815)284-6631 for non-emergencies, and for emergencies, call (815)677-2068.
This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
