The Storm fight their way to a win over the Thunderbolts

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A day after the Mallard’s alum took on their old rivals, the Flint Generals, they were on hand to help cheer on the playoff bound Quad City Storm against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

After a couple Mallard-esque fights in the first period, Tommy Tsicos knocked home a shorthanded goal to give the Storm a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. The QC would add a goal from Carter Shinkaruk and two power play goals from Ben Duperrault to take a 4-1 win. The victory moved the Storm up to fourth place in the SPHL standings.

