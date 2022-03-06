Therapy dog helps with Rock Island Health Department vaccine clinic

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island Health Department had a therapy dog to help calm and relax patients at the vaccine clinic Saturday.

Bailey is a 7-year-old sheepadoodle, and the clinic is her first outing since the pandemic.

“It’s a calming effect,” said Sharon Cramer, Bailey’s owner. “Bailey is extremely calm and that comes through to the patient, she’s very intuitive. she feels if the patient is stressed or ill, bailey senses all of that.”

