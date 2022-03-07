Advertisement

After two years of shutdown, the Steamwheelers meet the fans ahead of first game week

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers held a meet and greet for season ticket holders and fans that have been waiting for two years for the indoor football team to return to action.

The Wheelers 2020 season came to a close one game into the year when the COVID pandemic shut down the nation. Since then, the team has been waiting for the time that they can return to the field at the TaxSlayer Center. The QC will open up their season Sunday on the road in Sioux Falls before returning home to face the Iowa Barnstormers.

