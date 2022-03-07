Advertisement

Blue Grass Theater and Community Church to host Easter Egg Hunt

Blue Grass Easter Egg Hunt
Blue Grass Easter Egg Hunt(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - The Blue Grass Drive-in Theater and Community Fellowship Chruch are planning to host its first annual city-wide Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 9th in Blue Grass.

About 3,000 eggs will be hidden, containing cash, candy, and prizes. The event will be at 774 West Mayne Street and will start at 1 p.m.

The hunt will be split into 4 different age brackets, each with its own area and time to search.

For more information about the event, email Bluegrassdriveiniowa@gmail.com

