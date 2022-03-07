Advertisement

Davenport man convicted in hit-in-run crash that killed bicyclist

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Scott County jury convicted a Davenport man on multiple charges stemming from a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in June.

Court records show Bobby F. Hunt Jr., 33, was found guilty Thursday of homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, operating while under the influence third offense and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

He will be sentenced May 11 in Scott County District Court.

Hunt’s trial started Feb. 28.

The most serious charge, homicide by vehicle-operating under the influence, is a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. June 3 near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Davenport Avenue.

According to court documents:

Officers learned the bicycle rider, identified as Alex Marietta, 40, of Geneseo, was killed and the vehicle that struck him, a red Chevy Tahoe, did not stop and fled the scene.

Hunt was later identified as the driver and only occupant of the SUV. Police also learned he was speeding, failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, and collided with Marietta, who had the right of way.

Officers later responded to his home and Hunt admitted to striking Marietta and leaving the scene.

His SUV had damage consistent with striking Marietta. While speaking with officers, Hunt fled and refused officers’ commands to stop, according to court documents.

