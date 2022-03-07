Advertisement

Hockey game to benefit 2 area fallen firefighters’ families to be held March 26

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:15 PM CST
QUAD CITIES, Ill. & Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Fire Hockey team will play in its 14th annual benefit game versus Chicago Fire Hockey on March 26.

The benefit game will raise money for the families of Sterling Fire Dept Capt. Garrett Ramos and Downers Grove Fire Department firefighter and paramedic Mike Baldwin, the Quad City Fire Hockey said in a media release.

The Quad City Fire Hockey said it has partnered with the Quad City Storm and will they will host the game at the Tax Slayer Center at 4 p.m.

The Quad City Fire Hockey Team is made up of firefighters from the area with seven area fire departments represented, the team said.

In 13 years, the Quad City Fire Hockey has raised over $50,000.00 for various causes, the team said.

Quad City Fire Hockey said tickets are $17 and will have entry for both the fire hockey game and the Quad City Storm Game at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from Andrew McKay in the QC Storm’s office in the TaxSlayer Center.

