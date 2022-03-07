Advertisement

National Weather Service rates weekend tornado at EF-4 with estimated wind peak of 170 mph

A tornado moves through Madison County, Iowa, on March 5, 2022. (SCV/Trey Greenwood)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:26 PM CST
WINTERSET, Iowa (KCRG) - The National Weather Service on Monday rated a tornado that went from Winterset to Newton on Saturday an EF-4, the first in Iowa since 2013.

A preliminary report from the NWS said the tornado had estimated peak winds of 170 mph, a maximum width of 800 yards, and a path length of nearly 70 miles.

That makes it the second-longest tornado path in the state since 1980, with the longest being a tornado on June 7, 1984, with a pathlength of 117 miles.

The report said the tornado tracked through Madison, Polk, Warren and Jasper Counties.

Five people were injured, and six people died in the storm in Madison County.

Anybody wanting to help people in Madison County can contact the Madison County Chamber of Commerce by calling 515-462-1185. People who can’t get through are asked to leave their name, number, number of volunteers, and any type of skills or equipment they have.

The NWS also confirmed an EF-1 tornado in Vinton.

