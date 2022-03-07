Advertisement

Partial Clearing This Afternoon

Look for a few slick spots on area roads
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 1:11 PM CST
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Snow has wrapped up across the region, but not before leaving behind some healthy accumulations, generally ranging from 1″ to 5″+. Look for partial clearing this afternoon, with highs in the lower to middle 30′s. Things warm up a bit heading through the work week, with sunshine and highs in the 40′s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next system arrives late day Thursday, bringing a chance for a rain/snow mix. That changes to all snow overnight into Friday, followed by a chilly start to the weekend.

TODAY: Lingering clouds, then partial clearing and breezy. High: 33°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder.  Low: 21°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Sunny and cool. High: 42°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

