QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- Snow has wrapped up across the region, but not before leaving behind some healthy accumulations, generally ranging from 1″ to 5″+. Look for partial clearing this afternoon, with highs in the lower to middle 30′s. Things warm up a bit heading through the work week, with sunshine and highs in the 40′s Tuesday and Wednesday. Our next system arrives late day Thursday, bringing a chance for a rain/snow mix. That changes to all snow overnight into Friday, followed by a chilly start to the weekend.

TODAY: Lingering clouds, then partial clearing and breezy. High: 33°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Low: 21°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cool. High: 42°. Wind: SW 10-15 mph.

