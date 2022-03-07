Advertisement

Rehabilitation program offers gang tattoo removal for inmates

An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.
An inmate at DuPage County Jail shows off where he is getting his gang tattoo covered up.(WLS via CNN Newsource)
By WLS staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST
WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) - An Illinois jail is offering an innovative rehabilitation program to get inmates out of gangs.

At the DuPage County Jail, inmates are being given the option to have their gang tattoos removed or covered up.

DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick said the tattoo removal will help keep the inmates out of gangs once they get out of jail.

“You take off your gang tattoos, you can’t go back. You’re taking your colors off,” Mendrick said. “You can’t go back to the gangland. You’re not welcome there.”

In addition to tattoo removal, the rehabilitation program helps inmates with addiction, mental health, education and career training.

