Advertisement

Snow wraps up this morning

Look for a few slick spots this morning
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:26 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 12 PM Monday for accumulating snow***

A First Alert Day is in effect for light snow creating slick conditions for the Monday morning commute.  Many areas have picked up an inch or two of snow already and could see another inch or two before this system wraps up.  I don’t expect much movement in temps today with most areas starting out in the upper 20s and ending up in the low 30s this afternoon.  While the snow may not melt, road conditions will improve by this afternoon and evening commute.  Skies will clear up tonight and sunshine returns on Tuesday and Wednesday helping temps get back into the low 40s.  Another system is set to arrive on Thursday afternoon.  This one looks to start as rain and then change over to snow, but it’s too early to determine how much to expect at this time.

TODAY: AM snow. High: 33º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing.  Low: 21º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny.  High: 42º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in Norwalk, Iowa, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. (SCOTT SAVILLE/KCRG-TV9 NEWS)
Damage reported as tornadoes hit Iowa; at least two confirmed dead
A utility worker tends to a downed stoplight on Highway 69 in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday,...
Officials: 7 killed as tornado tore through central Iowa
Over 13,000 without power after line causes grassfire
Power outages reported throughout Quad Cities
Accumulating snow through the overnight hours could make for slippery roads and visibility...
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 12 PM Monday for accumulating snow
Bettendorf police arrested and charged a man with theft and possession of a firearm Saturday...
Bettendorf man arrested for stolen vehicle, firearm

Latest News

Winter Weather
Cooler day Monday
Snow
Full 03-06
Winter Weather
FAD PM Update
Accumulating snow through the overnight hours could make for slippery roads and visibility...
FIRST ALERT DAY from 9 PM this evening until 9 AM Monday for accumulating snow