Snow wraps up this morning

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect until 12 PM Monday for accumulating snow***

A First Alert Day is in effect for light snow creating slick conditions for the Monday morning commute. Many areas have picked up an inch or two of snow already and could see another inch or two before this system wraps up. I don’t expect much movement in temps today with most areas starting out in the upper 20s and ending up in the low 30s this afternoon. While the snow may not melt, road conditions will improve by this afternoon and evening commute. Skies will clear up tonight and sunshine returns on Tuesday and Wednesday helping temps get back into the low 40s. Another system is set to arrive on Thursday afternoon. This one looks to start as rain and then change over to snow, but it’s too early to determine how much to expect at this time.

TODAY: AM snow. High: 33º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 21º Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 42º.

