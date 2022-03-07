Advertisement

Troopers: Davenport man was intoxicated when he led police on high-speed chase

Zackary Ray Lacy, 36, faces charges of eluding, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of controlled substance second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison; and operating under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is behind bars after troopers say he was intoxicated when he led them on a high-speed chase early Sunday.

Zackary Ray Lacy, 36, faces charges of eluding, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; possession of controlled substance second offense, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison; and operating under the influence, a serious misdemeanor.

He also was cited for failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to maintain or use safety belts, failure to obey traffic control device, operation without registration card or plate and no valid driver’s license.

He has a preliminary hearing March 16.

According to arrest affidavits:

Around 2:04 a.m. Sunday, an Iowa State trooper was driving west on Kimberly Road and approaching Kimberly and Brady streets when he noticed a dark-colored SUV driving north on Brady Street not displaying plates on the rear of the vehicle.

The trooper tried to pull over the vehicle, but it took off.

The SUV went west on 53rd Street, driving at speeds of more than 100 mph, and failed to obey traffic control devices throughout the chase.

The SUV turned south on Division Street, where it collided with an uninvolved vehicle. Both vehicles were disabled.

As the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver’s seat was empty, and a woman was exiting the front passenger side of the vehicle.

Lacy was in the rear passenger side seat.

The driver’s seat was fully reclined with the seatbelt fastened behind the occupant of that seat. Lacy seated hastily and uncomfortably on top of debris that was in the back seat.

He was detained and placed on the sidewalk. A bag of suspected marijuana and suspected cocaine were in close proximity of Lacy on the sidewalk.

There also was a bottle of alcohol found in the driver’s area and on Lacy.

He had watery bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol coming from him.

Lacy was taken to the Scott County Jail. A preliminary breath test resulted in a blood alcohol content of .309.

A small package of suspected cocaine was in his sock during an intake search at the jail.

A license check indicated Lacy did not have a driver’s license, according to the affidavits.

