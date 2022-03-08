Advertisement

2 endangered Amur Leopards born at Niabi Zoo

By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST
COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo announced the birth of two critically endangered Amur Leopards Tuesday.

Both cubs, a male and a female are thriving, the zoo said in a media release. A third cub was also born but sadly only survived a few days.

With fewer than 100 individuals left in the wild, this is the most critically endangered big cat in the world, the zoo said.

The Niabi Zoo said there were only seven animals born in the United States for all of 2021, and no other births reported yet this year.

“We are honored and excited to have been able to contribute to such an important conservation program for such a critically endangered species,” Director Lee Jackson said. “It speaks very well of the regard in which Niabi is held in the international conservation community, and to the expertise of the Niabi Zoo animal care staff.”

Niabi Zoo said it was chosen by the Amur Leopard Species Survival planning group as a partner in 2019. The zoo was to receive and house an Amur leopard to breed with its genetically valuable male Amur Leopard “Jilin”.

After lots of planning and COVID-19 related delays, the zoo received “lona” from the Thrigby Hall Wildlife Gardens in Great Britain on July 5, 2021.

The Zoo will open on April 18. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days per week, with the last entry at 4 p.m.

