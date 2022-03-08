Advertisement

Box of human heads stolen from truck in Colorado

A medical non-profit that educates first responders says that a box of human heads used for study was stolen from its truck. (Credit: KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By KMGH Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 6:53 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KMGH) - Police say a box of human heads intended for research for Science Care was stolen from a company truck last week in Denver.

Science Care uses its body donations to help medical researchers and educators practice and learn new medical procedures and techniques.

Pila Ross can’t believe that this happened so close to where she lives.

“Why was it able to get stolen? Why was the truck parked there?” she said. “You never know what those heads were going to be used for.”

The theft has the industry thinking hard about security.

Tomorrow Link is a whole body donation program that helps future first responders and medical professionals. While it wasn’t their company that was stolen from, they know the importance of what was inside the box.

“It holds the opportunity to save a life,” Justin Harper, assistant chief of Denver Health Paramedics, said.

The theft has the local industry thinking hard about security because what was stolen may have held answers we could all use.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Copyright 2022 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G'Sani Natric Bogan, 21, is facing several charges after police responded to Genesis West in...
Police: Davenport woman shot man during fight in emergency room lobby
Cory Gregory appeared in a Rock Island County Courtroom in 2021.
Cory Gregory gets same sentence in 2005 killing of Adrianne Reynolds
Emily Erin Resendiz
West Liberty woman arrested on sexual abuse charges
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class

Latest News

FILE - This April 26, 2017 file photo shows a Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia.
Twitter unveils version of site that can bypass Russia block
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt
White House press secretary Jen Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and said it could be...
White House warns Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine
FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones walks on the field before an NFL football game between...
Woman sues Cowboys’ Jerry Jones, says he’s her biological father
FILE - Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29's fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S....
Firm Pentagon ‘no’ to Polish plan to send jets to Ukraine