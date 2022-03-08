Overnight Clouds & Possibly A Flurry

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Overnight clouds will be on the increase over the QCA as a weak cold front drop in. It might produce a flurry or two but as soon as we start our Wednesday

it will be out of the area and sun will begin increasing. Highs in the 40s will return but then another snow system arrives Thursday and some more accumulations

are likely across the area! As the snow develops Thursday morning into the afternoon it looks as though slick conditions will be around for the Thursday evening

commute. Highs chill to the 30s Thursday and Friday and 20s get us into the weekend. It’s quickly back to the 40s and 50s Sunday through Tuesday and don’t forget

to turn the clock AHEAD an hour late Saturday night as we lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. A FEW FLURRIES? LOW: 24. WIND: SW/NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 40°. WIND: NW - 10

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH SNOW DEVELOPING. HIGH: 31°.

