Advertisement

Overnight Clouds & Possibly A Flurry

Wednesday sun, then Another round of snow late Thursday before more arctic air returns
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:

Overnight clouds will be on the increase over the QCA as a weak cold front drop in. It might produce a flurry or two but as soon as we start our Wednesday

it will be out of the area and sun will begin increasing. Highs in the 40s will return but then another snow system arrives Thursday and some more accumulations

are likely across the area! As the snow develops Thursday morning into the afternoon it looks as though slick conditions will be around for the Thursday evening

commute. Highs chill to the 30s Thursday and Friday and 20s get us into the weekend. It’s quickly back to the 40s and 50s Sunday through Tuesday and don’t forget

to turn the clock AHEAD an hour late Saturday night as we lose an hour of sleep but gain an hour of daylight.

TONIGHT: BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. A FEW FLURRIES? LOW: 24. WIND: SW/NW 5-10

WEDNESDAY: BECOMING MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH: 40°. WIND: NW - 10

THURSDAY: CLOUDY WITH SNOW DEVELOPING. HIGH: 31°.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

G'Sani Natric Bogan, 21, is facing several charges after police responded to Genesis West in...
Police: Davenport woman shot man during fight in emergency room lobby
Cory Gregory appeared in a Rock Island County Courtroom in 2021.
Cory Gregory gets same sentence in 2005 killing of Adrianne Reynolds
Toby Price was fired after reading "I need a New Butt!" to second-grade students.
Assistant principal fired after reading children’s book to class
Judy and Rodney Clark were married for 20 years. The latter died in a tornado while shielding...
Man dies shielding wife in bathtub during Iowa tornado
Thadeus Sincere Gray, 20, of Rock Island.
Rock Island man sentenced to 20 years in prison in fatal shooting

Latest News

Cold by the weekend
Snow showers arrive Thursday afternoon and evening
Cold by the weekend
Light snow arrives this afternoon
First Alert Forecast - Clouding up overnight with light snow developing Thursday
Snow showers arrive Thursday afternoon and evening
First Alert Forecast - Clouding up overnight with light snow developing Thursday
First Alert Forecast - Clouding up overnight with light snow developing Thursday
Dropping to teens tonight
First Clouds, then snow