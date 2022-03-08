Advertisement

Cool Sunshine This Afternoon

Another round of snow late Thursday before more arctic air returns
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’ve got a couple of sunny days before we get our next taste of winter. Look for cool sunshine this afternoon, with highs ranging from the upper 30′s to the lower 40′s. Sunny skies return for Wednesday, followed by our next system arriving Thursday. That means a chance for accumulating snow possible Thursday night into Friday. Details on track and amounts are still being fine tuned, but we’ll keep you updated. Expect a chilly start to the weekend, with highs in the 20′s.

TODAY:  Cool sunshine. High: 40°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds.  Low: 25°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly sunny and cool. High: 40°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

