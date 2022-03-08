QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- We’ve got a couple of sunny days before we get our next taste of winter. Look for cool sunshine this afternoon, with highs ranging from the upper 30′s to the lower 40′s. Sunny skies return for Wednesday, followed by our next system arriving Thursday. That means a chance for accumulating snow possible Thursday night into Friday. Details on track and amounts are still being fine tuned, but we’ll keep you updated. Expect a chilly start to the weekend, with highs in the 20′s.

TODAY: Cool sunshine. High: 40°. Wind: SW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few passing clouds. Low: 25°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 40°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

